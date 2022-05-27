Advertisement

Prayer vigil held in Pitt County for Texas school shooting victims

Prayer vigil held at Lakeforest Elementary School in honor of Texas school shooting victims
Prayer vigil held at Lakeforest Elementary School in honor of Texas school shooting victims(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A prayer vigil took place Thursday night in Greenville to honor the lives that were lost in the Texas school shooting.

The prayer vigil was hosted by the Interfaith Clergy in Pitt County and took place at Lakeforest Elementary School.

Many local leaders attended, including Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and Pitt County Board of Education Chair James Tripp

The vigil comes two days after the Texas school shooting left at least 21 people dead, and one day after many sheriffs and police departments in eastern Carolina announced they were increasing school security.

The mass shooting in Texas marks the 27th school shooting in the U.S. this year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
Criminal charges pending against J.H. Rose student for making social media threat
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Families of teens killed in Carteret County plane crash file lawsuit
Lawrence Guttierrez
Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash

Latest News

3D printed reef
3D-printed reef to improve Pamlico River ecosystem
Sha'Niyah Pittman
D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat
Lifeguards practice water rescue procedures.
Training rescues help lifeguards prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced