Prayer vigil held in Pitt County for Texas school shooting victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A prayer vigil took place Thursday night in Greenville to honor the lives that were lost in the Texas school shooting.

The prayer vigil was hosted by the Interfaith Clergy in Pitt County and took place at Lakeforest Elementary School.

Many local leaders attended, including Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and Pitt County Board of Education Chair James Tripp

The vigil comes two days after the Texas school shooting left at least 21 people dead, and one day after many sheriffs and police departments in eastern Carolina announced they were increasing school security.

The mass shooting in Texas marks the 27th school shooting in the U.S. this year.

