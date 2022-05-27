Onslow County Schools name Teacher of the Year

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school district has named its 2022-2023 Teacher of the year.

Onslow County Schools awarded Kayla Anderson, a 3rd grade teacher at Meadow View Elementary School, with the honor Tuesday.

Anderson, who was named in a surprise announcement at the inaugural Excellence in Education event, is a 4-year educator who started with Onslow County Schools in 2018. She holds a bachelor of fine arts in creative writing and a master’s in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

As part of the next step in her journey as an educator, Anderson is currently pursuing a master’s degree in counselor education at East Carolina University.

“I plan to champion for these budding changemakers, who are old enough to manifest bright dreams, yet young enough to hold the magic needed to fuel them.”

Next, Anderson will go on to compete at the regional level. Winners at the regional level will compete for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

