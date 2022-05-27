Advertisement

Onslow County Schools name Teacher of the Year

Kayla Anderson, a 3rd grade teacher at Meadow View Elementary School, with the honor Tuesday.
Kayla Anderson, a 3rd grade teacher at Meadow View Elementary School, with the honor Tuesday.(LAURI CROWDER | Onslow County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school district has named its 2022-2023 Teacher of the year.

Onslow County Schools awarded Kayla Anderson, a 3rd grade teacher at Meadow View Elementary School, with the honor Tuesday.

Anderson, who was named in a surprise announcement at the inaugural Excellence in Education event, is a 4-year educator who started with Onslow County Schools in 2018. She holds a bachelor of fine arts in creative writing and a master’s in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

As part of the next step in her journey as an educator, Anderson is currently pursuing a master’s degree in counselor education at East Carolina University.

“I plan to champion for these budding changemakers, who are old enough to manifest bright dreams, yet young enough to hold the magic needed to fuel them.”

Next, Anderson will go on to compete at the regional level. Winners at the regional level will compete for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
More details released in crash that injured five people in Greenville
Timothy Baker
Farmville man charged in Pitt County murder
Sha'Niyah Pittman
D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

Latest News

The new map came out Friday
State sees COVID-19 community spread increase in new CDC map
Deadline looming to apply for business recovery grant
Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy
Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy
Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy
Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy