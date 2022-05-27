Onslow County offers American flag disposal option

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county has come up with a way to help you dispose of your American flags.

Onslow County Solid Waste said it noticed flags showing up in their landfills so it has partnered with local organizations on a respectful way to dispose of the flags.

They have set up a disposal bin at the entrance of the Onslow County Landfill to drop off your flags at no cost.

Since March 1st, the county has received 683 flags and will use them for organizations like Disabled American Veterans and Boy Scouts for American flag retirement ceremonies.

