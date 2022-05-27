Advertisement

Onslow County offers American flag disposal option

Onslow County Solid Waste has set up a disposal bin at the entrance of the county landfill to drop off your flags as no cost.
(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county has come up with a way to help you dispose of your American flags.

Onslow County Solid Waste said it noticed flags showing up in their landfills so it has partnered with local organizations on a respectful way to dispose of the flags.

They have set up a disposal bin at the entrance of the Onslow County Landfill to drop off your flags at no cost.

Since March 1st, the county has received 683 flags and will use them for organizations like Disabled American Veterans and Boy Scouts for American flag retirement ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
More details released in crash that injured five people in Greenville
Timothy Baker
Farmville man charged in Pitt County murder
Sha'Niyah Pittman
D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

Latest News

Horse Sense and Survival Tours
Cape Lookout “Horse Sense and Survival” 2022 tours announced
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Troopers charge truck driver who ran off bridge
North Carolina Department of Transportation
Contract awarded to update five Eastern Carolina bridges
The new map came out Friday
State sees COVID-19 community spread increase in new CDC map