Mom & boyfriend arrested after deputies find special needs child malnourished, injured

Amber Baker & Rodney Langley
Amber Baker & Rodney Langley(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing child abuse charges after deputies say they found her special needs child malnourished and injured.

Wayne County deputies say a family member alerted them back on Saturday.

The 11-year-old child, according to deputies, was discovered neglected, malnourished, and received injuries due to the poor living conditions at the family home on Nancy Drive outside of Goldsboro.

Amber Baker has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse, and a charge of resist, delay, and obstruct. The 32-year-old woman is being held on a $457,500 secured bond.

Rodney Langley was charged with one misdemeanor count of child abuse. The 48-year-old man had his bond set at $5,000.

