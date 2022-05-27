Advertisement

Local relay teams earn gold medals at state track and field outdoor meet

South Central and Farmville Central relays bring home titles
Local state relay gold medal winners share about track and field experiences
Local state relay gold medal winners share about track and field experiences(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school track and field state championships were held this past weekend in Greensboro. Briley Bickerstaff from Riverside Martin won the 1600 and 3200 meter races in class A.

East Carteret girls were runner up in 2A, West Carteret boys took 3rd.

Croatan boys placed 2nd in class 3A. South Central boys were 3rd with their 4 x 800 relay team taking gold...

“It’s a great way to end it we came in wanting to get that gold and we got the job done so it was really exciting I’m glad to do it with the boys,” says South Central’s Cooper Kleckner.

“Basically I just wanted to show up for my team and make them proud we ended up pulling it off got the gold,” says South Central’s Matt Riggs.

“The heat was killer and that definitely affects us but it was a good thing everyone had to do with the heat and we still ran a crazy good time,” says Falcons Elliott Kleckner.

“It was a lot of pressure because I didn’t wanna lose the gap and like lose,” said South Central’s Mario Delgado, “I’m glad I didn’t.”

South Central also had a state champion relay team and the girls 4 x 200.

“I was always told to not sprint the whole thing,” says South Central’s Kya Walker, “Do moderate amounts. I was so nervous I forgot everything my coaches have taught me over the season.”

“Oh I sprinted the whole way,” says Falcons Kayla Smith, “and I had more.”

“I could hear my coach yell and take it home, take it home, take it home,” says South Central’s Shaliah Jones, “But not like them. I ran it the way he told me to run it.”

Unlike the boys, they had to wait. They were in what was considered the slower heat.

“It’s a wonderful feeling being at states and it’s going it’s going and you get to watch them run. So then we went over to Coach Parker and he was like guess what y’all he was like y’all won,” says South Central’s Kiarrah Williams, “Then Coach T was going crazy, he was going crazy. It was a good feeling though.”

Farmville Central won the 4 x 200 in their class as well. A school record time of 1 minute 45.88 seconds by Kamaya Speight, Arianah Davis, Kamiyah Wooten, and Shakeela Daniels.

Congrats to all the local track and field state champions.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
More details released in crash that injured five people in Greenville
Sha'Niyah Pittman
D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat
Timothy Baker
Farmville man charged in Pitt County murder

Latest News

ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight
ECU’s Knight clinches spot at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship Meet
Golden State Warriors x Rakuten
Golden State eliminates Bullock, Mavericks in NBA Western Conference finals
Washington wins regional title
Washington edges South Lenoir to earn program’s first regional softball title
SOUTH CENTRAL, NORTH LENOIR FALL IN REGIONAL FINALS
South Central, North Lenoir fall in East Regional Finals