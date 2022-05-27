Local relay teams earn gold medals at state track and field outdoor meet

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school track and field state championships were held this past weekend in Greensboro. Briley Bickerstaff from Riverside Martin won the 1600 and 3200 meter races in class A.

East Carteret girls were runner up in 2A, West Carteret boys took 3rd.

Croatan boys placed 2nd in class 3A. South Central boys were 3rd with their 4 x 800 relay team taking gold...

“It’s a great way to end it we came in wanting to get that gold and we got the job done so it was really exciting I’m glad to do it with the boys,” says South Central’s Cooper Kleckner.

“Basically I just wanted to show up for my team and make them proud we ended up pulling it off got the gold,” says South Central’s Matt Riggs.

“The heat was killer and that definitely affects us but it was a good thing everyone had to do with the heat and we still ran a crazy good time,” says Falcons Elliott Kleckner.

“It was a lot of pressure because I didn’t wanna lose the gap and like lose,” said South Central’s Mario Delgado, “I’m glad I didn’t.”

South Central also had a state champion relay team and the girls 4 x 200.

“I was always told to not sprint the whole thing,” says South Central’s Kya Walker, “Do moderate amounts. I was so nervous I forgot everything my coaches have taught me over the season.”

“Oh I sprinted the whole way,” says Falcons Kayla Smith, “and I had more.”

“I could hear my coach yell and take it home, take it home, take it home,” says South Central’s Shaliah Jones, “But not like them. I ran it the way he told me to run it.”

Unlike the boys, they had to wait. They were in what was considered the slower heat.

“It’s a wonderful feeling being at states and it’s going it’s going and you get to watch them run. So then we went over to Coach Parker and he was like guess what y’all he was like y’all won,” says South Central’s Kiarrah Williams, “Then Coach T was going crazy, he was going crazy. It was a good feeling though.”

Farmville Central won the 4 x 200 in their class as well. A school record time of 1 minute 45.88 seconds by Kamaya Speight, Arianah Davis, Kamiyah Wooten, and Shakeela Daniels.

Congrats to all the local track and field state champions.

