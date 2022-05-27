Advertisement

Hurricanes stay perfect at home in the playoffs, take 3-2 series lead on Rangers

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86)
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86)(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, NC (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes continued to stay undefeated at home in the playoffs Thursday night. The Canes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 in game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoffs second round series.

The Canes got in front on a short handed goal by Vincent Trocheck a great pass from Jordan Staal set him up to go up 1-0 in the first. They would be tied at 1 after one.

Carolina would retake the lead in the 2nd on the power play. Seth Jarvis fed Teuvo Teravainen who pick the top corner to go ahead 2-1 after two.

Andrei Svechnikov would make a great individual effort to score an insurance marker on a break away.

Carolina improves to 7-0 at home in the playoffs. Game 6 is in New York on Saturday.

