Advertisement

First Alert Beachcast: Rip current threats elevated this holiday weekend

As beachgoers flock to our coastline, rip current threats will be moderate to high as we start Memorial Day weekend
Beachgoers on alert for the potential of rip currents
Beachgoers on alert for the potential of rip currents(WALA)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “unofficial start to summer” will see a migration towards the coast, and that may come with some dangers many haven’t had to face since last summer. Rip current threats are high today and will likely remain elevated through the holiday weekend due to the strong winds created by today’s storm system. The winds are expected to relax through the weekend, reducing the risk of rip currents as we get closer to Monday.

What a rip current looks like.
What a rip current looks like.(WSFA 12 News)
A look at the rip current and beach forecast for the Crystal Coast (5-27-22). Rip current risk...
A look at the rip current and beach forecast for the Crystal Coast (5-27-22). Rip current risk will be high for all area beaches.(WITN Weather)
A look at the beach forecast for the southern Outer Banks. Rip current risk will be high for...
A look at the beach forecast for the southern Outer Banks. Rip current risk will be high for all area beaches.(WITN Weather)
The beach forecast for the Northern Outer Banks (5-27-22). Rip current risk will be high for...
The beach forecast for the Northern Outer Banks (5-27-22). Rip current risk will be high for all area beaches.(WITN Weather)

When swimming, always do so with a buddy. Never swim in an area that has red flags flying. If you do find yourself caught in a rip current, do NOT try to swim into the current, swim parallel to the coast until you no longer feel the rip current pulling you out to sea, then curve back to land.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
More details released in crash that injured five people in Greenville
Timothy Baker
Farmville man charged in Pitt County murder
Sha'Niyah Pittman
D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

Latest News

The incoming thunderstorms will likely lead to damaging wind gusts and ponding on the road ways...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 26
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which one of these is considered severe during a storm?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 25
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When is the earliest sunrise of the year?
Today's forecast has temperatures approaching heat records again this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Afternoon temps approach record breaking levels