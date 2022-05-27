First Alert Beachcast: Rip current threats elevated this holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “unofficial start to summer” will see a migration towards the coast, and that may come with some dangers many haven’t had to face since last summer. Rip current threats are high today and will likely remain elevated through the holiday weekend due to the strong winds created by today’s storm system. The winds are expected to relax through the weekend, reducing the risk of rip currents as we get closer to Monday.

What a rip current looks like. (WSFA 12 News)

When swimming, always do so with a buddy. Never swim in an area that has red flags flying. If you do find yourself caught in a rip current, do NOT try to swim into the current, swim parallel to the coast until you no longer feel the rip current pulling you out to sea, then curve back to land.

