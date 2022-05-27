ECU’s Knight clinches spot at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship Meet
Knight won share of regional pole vault title
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University pole vault national champion hopeful Sommer Knight clinched a spot at the NCAA outdoor track and field meet last night at the NCAA regionals.
Knight hit a season best mark and tied for the region championship.
The NCAA outdoor championships are June 8th through the 11th at the University of Oregon.
