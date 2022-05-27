Advertisement

ECU’s Knight clinches spot at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship Meet

Knight won share of regional pole vault title
ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight
ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University pole vault national champion hopeful Sommer Knight clinched a spot at the NCAA outdoor track and field meet last night at the NCAA regionals.

Knight hit a season best mark and tied for the region championship.

The NCAA outdoor championships are June 8th through the 11th at the University of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
More details released in crash that injured five people in Greenville
Sha'Niyah Pittman
D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat
Timothy Baker
Farmville man charged in Pitt County murder

Latest News

Local state relay gold medal winners share about track and field experiences
Local relay teams earn gold medals at state track and field outdoor meet
Golden State Warriors x Rakuten
Golden State eliminates Bullock, Mavericks in NBA Western Conference finals
Washington wins regional title
Washington edges South Lenoir to earn program’s first regional softball title
SOUTH CENTRAL, NORTH LENOIR FALL IN REGIONAL FINALS
South Central, North Lenoir fall in East Regional Finals