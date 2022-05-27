Advertisement

Deadline looming to apply for business recovery grant

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The deadline is approaching for North Carolina businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant Program (BRG).

Applications are due Wednesday, June 1. BRG will issue a one-time payment to eligible businesses that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. BRG is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. The N.C. Department of Revenue is administering the program.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the North Carolina economy, and the Business Recovery Grant Program is an important way for the state to support those that were impacted by the pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

As of May 27, the NCDOR has received more than 13,000 applications. Applicants must submit online applications before midnight on June 1. Paper applications must be received by the NCDOR at the location designated on the application on or before June 1.

“We encourage any eligible business that suffered financial setbacks during the pandemic to apply for these grants before the application deadline,” said NCDOR Secretary Ronald Penny. “Our goal is to provide every penny of the grant funds to these businesses to help them recover.”

Eligibility for grants has been expanded for Phase 2 of the BRG. In addition to COVID-impacted businesses in the hospitality industry such as restaurants and hotels, the BRG is open to all other industries. Additionally, a business that received other COVID-19 relief may now be eligible for a grant in Phase 2. A non-exhaustive list of businesses that may be eligible for a grant is below:

  • Farmers and Agribusinesses
  • Gyms and Personal Training businesses
  • Salons and Barbershops
  • Massage Therapy businesses
  • Dental offices
  • Law firms
  • Doctor offices
  • Interior Design businesses
  • Hardware Stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Landscapers
  • Tailor and Dry Cleaning businesses

Approximately $200 million remains to be granted of the $500 million in American Rescue Plan funds appropriated for the program.

Eligible business owners may apply for Phase 2 online here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
More details released in crash that injured five people in Greenville
Timothy Baker
Farmville man charged in Pitt County murder
Sha'Niyah Pittman
D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

Latest News

Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy
Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy
Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy
Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy
First Alert Weather 0527
First Alert Weather 0527
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list