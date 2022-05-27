Advertisement

Contract awarded to update five Eastern Carolina bridges

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple bridges in Pitt and Beaufort counties will be replaced or preserved under a contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this month.

American Contracting & Services Inc. was awarded the $3.9 million contract. Crews can begin work in July and are expected to be complete next summer.The following bridges will be replaced:

  • N.C. 99 over Pantego Creek
  • N.C. 92 over Bath Creek

During construction, the two bridges will be closed, and drivers will be detoured.The following bridges will be preserved with concrete repairs, deck rehab and deck overlays:

  • North Grimesland Bridge Road over the Tar River
  • N.C. 306 over Whitehurst Creek
  • N.C. 306 over Baily Creek

These three bridges will remain open to drivers throughout the work and flaggers will direct traffic as needed. The department will notify the public as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

