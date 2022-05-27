Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Morning downpours precede strong/severe evening storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies will start partly to mostly cloudy to start the day, keeping a lid on temperatures through the afternoon. The strong cold front we’ve been tracking since this past weekend will arrive late tonight. The instability created ahead of the front will promote thunderstorms across the East, starting in the late morning hours. The main band of storms will cross I-95 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Highway 17 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Highway 12 between 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. It will be along that line where we see our highest chance of severe storms.

The main threat most will face will be straight line wind gusts. Gust speeds could reach as high as 70 mph, fast enough to break tree limbs and pick up debris. Hail will be possible as well due to the lift potential of the front. Pea sized to quarter sized hail will be present in the strongest cells. An isolated tornado will be possible, particularly closer to the NC/VA line due to the higher wind shear expected across central and northern Virginia. The more rain we see in the morning, the better chance we have of tamping down the afternoon severe weather threat.

The front will slow as it moves over the Atlantic, keeping a few showers in play for Saturday morning. But once we get passed lunch on Saturday, our skies will clear for the remainder of Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial start to summer. Highs will go from the low 80s today, to the mid 80s by Saturday, to the upper 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day. Beaches will likely be a popular spot this weekend, but be sure to check any flags in the area as rip currents could be high.

In Greenville, we’ve had more precipitation in May than we had in both March and April combined. And in New Bern, we’ve officially exceeded the annual precipitation accumulation for the first time since February 1st. The drought monitor, however, shows little chance from last week with severe drought continuing over inland areas.

Friday

Morning downpours increasing towards lunch. Strong/severe storms develop in afternoon/evening. High of 82. Wind: SW 10-15 G 25. Stronger gusts with storms. Rain chance 80%.

Saturday

Partly cloudy and warm with a few scattered storms over coastal counties early. High 84. Wind: SW 15. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Wind: SW 5.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and warm. High 86. Wind: SE 10-15.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: W-S 5.

