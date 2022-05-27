Cape Lookout “Horse Sense and Survival” 2022 tours announced

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Come get an enlightening glimpse into the relationships, behaviors, and survival of wild horses at the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

It’s called the Horse Sense and Survival tour with Dr. Sue Stuska.

The first tour will happen on June 11, Saturday at the Harkers Island Visitor Center beginning at 7:45 a.m. The tour should be back by 12:15 p.m.

“This is an excellent opportunity for visitors to witness and begin to understand the wild horses,” said Superintendent Jeff West. “The Shackleford horses are truly a unique aspect of what makes Cape Lookout National Seashore a special place.”

Tour participants will be asked to bring items for a sunny day of climbing dunes, walking through brush, slogging through ankle-deep mud, and wading through deeper saltwater. Shoes that will stay on your feet in thick mud and are comfortable to walk in are highly recommended. Bring some water, a bagged lunch, repellent, sunscreen and a hat, binoculars, and a camera with a telephoto lens. Capture those memories!

Space on the tours is limited and reservations are required. The program is free; the ferry is $20 for adults & $13 for children (11 and under).

For reservations and to ask individual questions, call the park at 252-728-2250, ext. 0. For more information, including meeting places, times, and ferry costs, see http://go.nps.gov/horsewatch.

Additional Horse Sense and Survival Tours for 2022:

Saturday, July 23, Departing Harkers Island for the East End of Shackleford Banks. Meets at 7:45 a.m. and returned by 12:15 p.m.

