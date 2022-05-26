Radio Island beach access to reopen Friday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina beach access is set to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend after a round of beach dredging.

Carteret County says the Radio Island beach access will reopen on Friday, May 27 at 8 a.m.

The county says the beach access was shut down back in March for dredging maintenance of East Taylors Creek.

We are told the project involved taking more than 35,000 cubic yards of material from East Taylor Creek, and placing it along approximately 2,775 linear feet of shoreline along the southeastern part of Radio Island.

