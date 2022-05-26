Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which one of these is considered severe during a storm?
Severe storms have to meet certain criteria
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern NC can hear thunder on average 45 days per year. Most storms do not become severe. What distinguishes a storm from a regular thunderstorm to a severe thunderstorm?
One hint: flooding rain may earn a Flash Flood Warning, but alone isn’t considered severe.
A wind gust over 57 mph is considered severe, thus that is the answer. The hail would need to be 1 inch in diameter to be considered severe. Lightning and rain are not taken into consideration by the National Weather Service when determining if a storm is severe or not. - Phillip Williams
