Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which one of these is considered severe during a storm?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern NC can hear thunder on average 45 days per year. Most storms do not become severe. What distinguishes a storm from a regular thunderstorm to a severe thunderstorm?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 26 (WITN)

One hint: flooding rain may earn a Flash Flood Warning, but alone isn’t considered severe.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer May 26 (WITN)

A wind gust over 57 mph is considered severe, thus that is the answer. The hail would need to be 1 inch in diameter to be considered severe. Lightning and rain are not taken into consideration by the National Weather Service when determining if a storm is severe or not. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.