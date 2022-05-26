Onslow County School Board votes to start removal process against Eric Whitfield

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County School Board has voted to move forward with removing a controversial member from office.

Eric Whitfield was not at the special meeting this morning which also revealed the results of a special investigation into his actions.

Whitfield was convicted last month of cyberstalking and in February spent two days in jail after being held in contempt.

A judge found him guilty of cyberstalking a school system employee who is also a member of the Craven County school board.

Prosecutors said Whitfield repeatedly contacted the victim via texts and Facebook after she repeatedly told him not to contact her.

The school board is directing its attorney to come up with the process to remove a member, and the attorney will then prepare the petition to remove Whitfield from office.

