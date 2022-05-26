North Carolina attorney general back home following stroke

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Attorney General, Josh Stein is back home after having a stroke.

Stein posted to social media Wednesday that he is back home, feeling well and incredibly lucky.

Stein said in part, “I am grateful to everyone who sent good wishes and prayers my way. You touched Anna and me.”

Stein went on to say he learned a lot about strokes this week and encouraged everyone to get informed.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.