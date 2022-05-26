Advertisement

North Carolina attorney general back home following stroke

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Attorney General, Josh Stein is back home after having a stroke.

Stein posted to social media Wednesday that he is back home, feeling well and incredibly lucky.

Stein said in part, “I am grateful to everyone who sent good wishes and prayers my way. You touched Anna and me.”

Stein went on to say he learned a lot about strokes this week and encouraged everyone to get informed.

