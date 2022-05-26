New speed limit in some Nags Head neighborhoods

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) -Starting at the first of the month some neighborhoods in Nags Head will change their speed limit.

According to the Town of Nags Head’s Facebook page, the speed limit in all west side neighborhoods will be 20 miles per hour.

The town says they are in the process of installing the new signs.

They encourage people to share this information with neighbors. The change will take place on June 1.

