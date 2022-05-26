Advertisement

New speed limit in some Nags Head neighborhoods

New speed limit in some Nags Head neighborhoods
New speed limit in some Nags Head neighborhoods(The town of Nags Head)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) -Starting at the first of the month some neighborhoods in Nags Head will change their speed limit.

According to the Town of Nags Head’s Facebook page, the speed limit in all west side neighborhoods will be 20 miles per hour.

The town says they are in the process of installing the new signs.

They encourage people to share this information with neighbors. The change will take place on June 1.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
Criminal charges pending against J.H. Rose student for making social media threat
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Families of teens killed in Carteret County plane crash file lawsuit
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Educators push to cover pandemic gaps in student learning
Educators push to cover pandemic gaps in student learning
Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies at schools
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office adding to security at schools
North Carolina lawmakers discuss solutions to increasing gun violence
North Carolina lawmakers discuss solutions to increasing gun violence
Eastern Carolina mental health experts caution parents to watch for anxiety in their kids following school shooting