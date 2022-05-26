Advertisement

More details released in crash that injured five people in Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one of five people injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on a busy Greenville street remains in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive.

Deputy Chief Ted Sauls says five people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center, and one of those had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

A pickup truck landed on its top, while a passenger car received extensive front-end damage in the crash.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows the car made a left turn from Kristin Drive onto Greenville Boulevard and collided with the pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call Greenville police at 252-329-3490.

