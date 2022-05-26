Advertisement

Mobile medical units bring resources to rural ENC communities

2 of 8 Goshen medical center mobile units.
2 of 8 Goshen medical center mobile units.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Funding from the US department of agriculture will soon provide more access to medical resources for rural parts of eastern North Carolina.

USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight participated in a Mobile Medical Unit Arrival Ceremony at Goshen Medical Center in Duplin County earlier Wednesday.

Residents in the county say receiving healthcare for family poses challenges in rural communities.

“I’m blind in one eye and partially blind in the left eye so I went without Medicaid for a while trying to fight and get my disability. So I’m like alright where can I go? My money is low. I don’t have any money so I’m like alright. I just got to go to the hospital if I need a checkup which is killing my bills,” said Duplin County resident Jason Lanier

Health care experts say lack of access to resources can often prevent community members from seeking health care in rural communities.

“There might be a father who works at the plant who is offered a simple healthcare package, but he can’t afford it on a $10, $11, $12 an hour salary. He can’t afford to buy insurance for the rest of the family. So you have partly insured families. You get a lot of uninsured workers and what they do for healthcare?,” said Goshen Medical Center CEO Greg Bounds.

The USDA provided $706,000 in loans and grants to purchase eight medical mobile units.

The mobile units will operate in the field and will provide services such as screening for symptoms, rapid testing, health education, and prevention.

“Rural America is not interested in being equal to metropolitan areas. But they don’t want the less than to be zero. They don’t want the zero to be no health care and what we’re trying to do in rural America, equitable access to needed services or what have you, maintain that quality of life that they’re used to but at the same time have all the amenities that they need right there at their fingertips,” said North Carolina Rural Development Director Reginald Speight.

Goshen Medical Center says the eight mobile units will cater to the 13 counties where they provide care throughout North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
TROOPERS: None of 6 kids inside SUV were restrained; elderly man killed identified
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police
The 7-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
Criminal charges pending against J.H. Rose student for making social media threat

Latest News

Man charged with making two bomb threats against Onslow County furniture store
Man charged with making two bomb threats against Onslow County furniture store
Families of teens killed in Carteret County plane crash file lawsuit
Families of teens killed in Carteret County plane crash file lawsuit
Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash
Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash
No E911 outage in Pitt County despite previous reports