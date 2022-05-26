Advertisement

Man faces numerous drug charges in Edgecombe County after traffic stop

Edward Dickens III
Edward Dickens III(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in Eastern North Carolina is facing nearly a dozen charges after a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a white Dodge Durango being driven by Edward Dickens III for a traffic violation on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said they found Dickens in possession of a marijuana cigarette initially, and later found a pill bottle with the name scratched off after a pat down. Deputies say that Dickens claimed it was not his pill bottle, but rather he found the bottle inside the car and put it in his pocket.

We are told the bottle contained 200 oxycodone pills, a dozen promethazine pills and seven hydrocodone pills. Dickens did not have a prescription for the pills.

A bottle of pills was seized in Edgecombe County, North Carolina after a traffic stop.
A bottle of pills was seized in Edgecombe County, North Carolina after a traffic stop.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)

Dickens is facing the following charges:

  1. Trafficking, Opium or Heroin
  2. Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance
  3. Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for controlled substances
  4. Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (2x)
  5. Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule V Controlled Substance
  6. Simple Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance
  7. Simple Possession Schedule V Controlled Substance
  8. Simple Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  9. Failure to maintain lane control
  10. Expired registration card/tag

Dickens was also found with $5,334, which was seized.

The sheriff’s office says the man was remanded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center on a $55,000 secured bond.

