Littleton woman charged with exploiting elder adult

Vivian Pompliano
Vivian Pompliano(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina woman is accused of exploiting an elder adult.

Roanoke Rapids police say they met with a victim Tuesday who says her dead husband’s car was being held at POMP Boys Motors for minor repairs.

The victim says when she went to pick up the car, she was told she was not allowed to know what work was being done and the car was given a price for vehicle storage. According to police, the victim said the price seemed too high, which is when she called police.

After further investigation, police say they obtained warrants for the owner, 59-year-old Vivian Pompliano of Littleton.

Pompliano is charged with exploitation of an elder adult or disabled adult, and obtaining property by false pretense.

She was placed under a $10,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for July 28.

Roanoke Rapids police says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call Captain J. Hardy with Roanoke Rapids police at 252-533-0820 or 252-533-2810, or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

