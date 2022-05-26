Advertisement

Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged

Lawrence Guttierrez
Lawrence Guttierrez(Harrison County, MS jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspicious death on Tuesday in Greenville has turned into a homicide with the victim’s husband charged with murder.

Greenville police say Lawrence Guttierrez was arrested early this morning in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Tuesday afternoon police said they were contacted by concerned coworkers of Tavara Guttierrez as she had not shown up for work for several days. The 44-year-old woman was found dead in her Spring Forest Road condominium.

(WITN)

Police will not release the suspected manner or cause of death, but neighbors tell WITN that the couple had a history of domestic disputes.

Guttierrez is in the Harrison County, Mississippi jail awaiting to be returned to Greenville to face the murder charge.

