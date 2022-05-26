Advertisement

Farmville man charged in Pitt County murder

Timothy Baker
Timothy Baker(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Pitt County man is dead and another in jail after a shooting last night at a convenience store parking lot.

Deputies say they were called to Mozingo’s Corner Stop on Stantonsburg Road for a shooting around 9:20 p.m.

There they found 21-year-old Jaquan Davis, of Greenville, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. They say Davis died later at ECU Health Medical Center.

A short time later, 23-year-old Timothy Baker, of Farmville, was charged with murder.

No motive in the murder was released and Baker is being held without bond.

