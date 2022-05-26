Advertisement

ECU set for noon kickoff to open season against NC State

Sets times for multiple games home and away.
ECU football
ECU football(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announcing this afternoon they will kick off the season at home against NC State at noon on September 3rd.

The Pirates also announced the kick off times for Old Dominion and Campbell will both be 6 PM starts on September 10th and 17th respectively.

The Pirates will play a pair of Friday night games at BYU on October 28th at 8 PM eastern and Cincinnati November 11th 7:30 PM eastern time.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
Criminal charges pending against J.H. Rose student for making social media threat
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Families of teens killed in Carteret County plane crash file lawsuit
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m.
Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

D.H. Conley, Washington and Bear Grass Charter make home field count in State Regional Final...
D.H. Conley, Washington and Bear Grass Charter make home field count in State Regional Final series openers
STATE SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS GAME ONE
D.H. Conley, Washington and Bear Grass Charter make home field count in State Regional Final series openers
Carolina Hurricanes
Rangers rough up Hurricanes taking game four, series tied
Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Farmville Central senior Corinne Denham
Sports Spotlight: Farmville Central’s Denham helps girls soccer program earn first ever playoff win