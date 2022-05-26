ECU set for noon kickoff to open season against NC State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announcing this afternoon they will kick off the season at home against NC State at noon on September 3rd.

The Pirates also announced the kick off times for Old Dominion and Campbell will both be 6 PM starts on September 10th and 17th respectively.

The Pirates will play a pair of Friday night games at BYU on October 28th at 8 PM eastern and Cincinnati November 11th 7:30 PM eastern time.

