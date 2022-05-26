ECU baseball crushes Cincinnati to advance to Saturday at AAC Tournament

CLEARWATER, FL (WITN) - East Carolina baseball continues to crush teams left and right 10-run ruling Cincinnati 15-5 in 7 innings Thursday afternoon to reach the American Athletic Conference winners bracket final.

Bryson Worrell hit a walk-off home run in the 7th but many Pirates had great days. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a 3-run homer in the first to get it all going. Cam Clonch also homered as ECU went up 8-1.

Cincinnati did get it back to 8-5 in the middle innings. But the bats stayed red hot. Zach Agnos is 8 for 10 in the tournament after going 4 for 5 again Thursday. Agnos drove in 3 and scored twice.

The Pirates earned another day off on Friday. They will play Saturday morning at 9 AM in the winners bracket final. They will face either Tulane, Memphis or Houston. They will find out there opponent tomorrow afternoon.

