Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

Source: NCDOT
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.

The speed limit will drop from 55 mph to 35 mph.

NCDOT says the new speed limit will help prevent load limits from being placed on the bridge, which will undergo critical repairs later this year.

We are told that once the roadwork begins, eastbound traffic will move to one lane of the westbound bridge, and the speed limit will be raised back to 55 mph when the work is finished.

