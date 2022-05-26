Eastern Carolina mental health experts caution parents to watch for anxiety in their kids following school shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Talking to kids about violence, especially in schools, is the most difficult part of a crisis for many parents as a child’s wellbeing following a traumatic event is always uncertain.

Mental health experts and social workers we spoke with say that even though the shooting didn’t happen here, it doesn’t mean children here aren’t affected.

Experts say students can be at risk for developmental delays, physical symptoms, and heightened emotions due to devastating news like that out of Texas.

Parents can prepare for changes in the way their child acts on a daily basis as they learn more information about what is happening in schools around the world.

Roxanne O’Kelley, clinical social worker says, “We would expect kids to be a little wary of going to school with that fear that it might happen to their school. Some might develop separation issues as far as not wanting to leave their parents worried that they may get hurt or their parents might get hurt, just some anxiety.”

O’Kelley also emphasized the importance of talking with your child and being lenient when it comes to behavioral outbursts.

Mental health experts recommend when talking to your child to keep the information as age appropriate as possible to avoid any confusion.

