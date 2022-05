D.H. Conley, Washington and Bear Grass Charter make home field count in State Regional Final series openers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

STATE REGIONAL FINAL BEST OF THREE SERIES

4A EAST

D.H. CONLEY 2, FUQUAY-VARINA 1 (DHC LEADS 1-0)

2A EAST

WASHINGTON 4, SOUTH LENOIR 0 (WASHINGTON LEADS 1-0)

1A EAST

BEAR GRASS CHARTER 3, VANCE CHARTER 1 (BGC LEADS 1-0)

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

STATE REGIONAL FINAL BEST OF THREE SERIES FROM TUESDAY

3A EAST

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 6, SOUTH CENTRAL 2 (SC TRAILS 1-0)

2A EAST

WHITEVILLE 5, NORTH LENOIR 3 (NL TRAILS 1-0)

1A EAST

PERQUIMANS 6, BEAR GRASS CHARTER 1 (BGC TRAILS 1-0)

