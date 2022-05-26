D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a current D.H. Conley student has been arrested and charged with threatening a school shooting.

The sheriff’s office says just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, school resource officers who are assigned to D. H. Conley High School were notified by students of a possible school shooting threat that was on social media.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution during the investigation.

Detectives identified current D. H. Conley student, 18-year-old Sha’Niyah Pittman, as a suspect.

Greenville Police assisted with locating and arresting her.

Pittman has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on one felony count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

She is being held without bond.

