Crew to deploy artificial reef in Pamlico River

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews will deploy 3-D printed artificial reefs in the Pamlico River near bath Thursday morning.

The project is the result of eight years of work between the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina, the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and Raleigh-based firm Natrx.

CCANC Executive Director David Sneed, Natrx CEO Leonard Nelson and DMF Artificial Reef Coordinator Jordan Byrum will give remarks at 9 a.m. at 1907 Bayview Rd, Bath. Crews will depart the dock and begin deployment at 10 a.m. Members of the public are welcome to watch from the dock.

The reef site is 1.8 acres of underwater land and will hold one hundred reef cubes. The materials are known to attract oysters, mussels, crustaceans and other aquatic life. The goal of the project is to improve biological productivity and revitalize the local ecosystem.

