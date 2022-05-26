Advertisement

Concert on the Common returns to Greenville

The Concert on the Common series returns to Greenville Thursday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Concert on the Common series will return to the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater Thursday night with a performance from The Embers featuring Craig Woolard.

Gates open at 5:30 and the concert will last until dark. No coolers are allowed in the park, but audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on. The Greenville Junior League will be serving adults beverages and several food trucks will be on First Street.

The concert series hosts bands on Thursdays until June 30th. All concerts are free and are hosted by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media.

The Embers have performed beach music across the Southeast for more than 50 years. Washington-native Craig Wollard hosts a beach music show on 107.9 WNCT.

