Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns today ahead of Friday’s storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies will help usher our temperatures back to a more seasonable range today. Morning lows in the low 60s will help keep the humidity manageable this afternoon. But as temperatures reach the low to mid 80s, our dew points will creep upwards, returning to the upper 60s by sunset. Winds will shift from the north-northwest to the south as speeds hold at a mild 4 to 8 mph.

We’ll start our Friday under mostly sunny skies, but the tranquil start to the day will end up feeling like fool’s gold. A strong cold front will create thunderstorms during the afternoon and overnight hours, some of which will reach severe strength. Communities closer to and west of I-95 will have a higher chance of facing severe storms due to the timing of the front. Those who do see storms turn severe will likely be faced with damaging wind gusts and pea to quarter sized hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

The front will still be present near the coast by Saturday morning, keeping rain in the forecast as we start the holiday weekend. The morning showers will taper off by lunchtime, leading to a calmer and drier forecast for Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs over the weekend will start in the mid 80s and finish near 90°.

In Greenville, we’ve had more precipitation in May than we had in both March and April combined. And in New Bern, we’ve officially exceeded the annual precipitation accumulation for the first time since February 1st.

Thursday

Partly sunny and warmer. High 84. Wind SW 5.

Friday

Sunny start with strong storms possible in the afternoon/evening. High of 84. Wind SW 10-15 G20. Stronger gusts with storms. Rain chance 70%.

Saturday

Variably cloudy and warm with some lingering showers. High 84. Wind SW 15. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Wind SW 5.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and warm. High 86. Wind. SE 10-15.

