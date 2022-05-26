Cedar Island, Swan Quarter ferries returning to summer schedule

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says some of its ferries on the coast are returning to its summer schedule.

NCDOT announced that the Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke routes returned to the summer schedule this week after dealing some mechanical issues.

Despite the news, the Hatteras vehicle schedule is still being impacted by a worker shortage and cases of COVID-19, and NCDOT says the Ferry Division is working to return this route to the full summer schedule as soon as possible.

To combat the worker shortage, we are told the Ferry Division is hosting a job fair on June 9 at the College of the Albemarle’s Dare County campus in Manteo. It is expected to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NCDOT also says that the Hatteras schedule could be impacted by COVID-19 cases throughout the summer as well, and the system as a whole has seen 97 cases so far this year.

If you are taking the Hatteras ferry route, you are asked to check the ferry system’s website or twitter before leaving. You can also call the terminal at 252-996-6000 ahead of time.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.