Cape Hatteras gets new deputy superintendent

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - There is a new #2 at that big national seashore on the Outer Banks.

Robin Snyder has been appointed deputy superintendent for Cape Hatteras National Seashore. That also includes the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial.

Snyder has been with the National Park Service for 27 years in a multitude of different roles including New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area, Bluestone National Scenic River, Assateague Island National Seashore, and Petersburg National Battlefield. In 2021, she served for several months as acting deputy superintendent of the Outer Banks Group.

“Robin brings a strong work ethic, common sense approach and a high level of professionalism,” David Hallac, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent, said.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as the deputy superintendent of three dynamic park units that showcase the amazing history and resources of the Outer Banks,” said Snyder.

