Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office adding to security at schools

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -While a private security firm provides school resource officers for Beaufort County Schools, the sheriff’s office says it will have deputies outside of schools for the rest of the year.

The sheriff’s office says they will have deputies positioned at all public schools during the morning drop off and school dismissal.

Deputies will also randomly patrol the schools between calls for service.

These measures will be effective immediately until the end of the school year.

