Visitors urged to use caution on parts of Outer Banks beach

Debris along Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Debris along Cape Hatteras National Seashore
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) -The National Park Services is urging visitors to use caution along the beaches of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Due to the potential for injury from both sand-covered and fully exposed home debris associated with the two homes that collapsed on May 10, Cape Hatteras National Seashore encourages visitors to wear hard-soled footwear on the beach between Rodanthe and Salvo, N.C. Sharp debris may also be found in areas south of Salvo.

While much of the large debris has been removed by a variety of beach cleanup efforts, miles of small pieces of debris remains on and under the surface of the beach. The Seashore is aware of the presence of wood with exposed nails, splintered wooden fragments and other debris that could be harmful to beachgoers without hard soled footwear.

