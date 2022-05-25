Teacher of the Week: Amanda McCall

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for May 25 is Amanda McCall from Morehead City Primary School.

With a father in the Air Force, McCall grew up all over, but has been in Eastern Carolina since 1997. She got her Elementary Education degree from East Carolina University in 2004.

Being in education for nearly 20 years, McCall said she’s worn several educational hats throughout her career including teaching second grade, third grade, serving as an Academically/Intellectually Gifted teacher and now serving as the current media coordinator at Morehead City Primary School.

She recently earned her Masters degree in Library Science from North Carolina Central University in August of 2021. She is also a National Board Certified teacher.

McCall said she loves her job and the fact that everyday is different ,”I enjoy learning new things and growing professionally. I want kids to love learning and will do all that I can to help make that happen.”

The person who nominated Hurt said: “Mrs. McCall works hard to create an active, stimulating library environment with creative centers and activities. You see engaged students everywhere. The children are exposed to different genres and authors and can’t wait to check out books. She incorporates technology into all of her lessons. The children are collaborating, using critical thinking and teamwork. She not only teaches 21st century skills during the day, but also hosts events at night for students and parents. She offers professional development to teachers and is happy to co-teach or collaborate on projects. She is an amazing teacher and our school is so fortunate to have her!”

Congratulations Mrs. McCall!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

