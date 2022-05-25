State troopers, wildlife officers focus on safety of drivers and boaters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and the Highway Patrol wants to make this a safe weekend and summer.

According to the Department of Public Safety, approximately 35 million motorists will take to the roads this weekend - which is a 4.9% increase compared to last year. Troopers will look to monitor any behavior that could lead to death or injury which includes speeding, impaired and distracted driver, and how severe the collision could be without a seat belt.

The action plan follows a Swedish-curated plan called Vision Zero which aims to eliminate roadway deaths and serious injury. According to their website, the plan prioritizes the safety of people and strives for a risk-free driving future.

The Highway Patrol has combined forces again with the state Wildlife Resources Commission for the On the Road, On the Water campaign which will begin this Memorial weekend. It focuses on the safety of motor and boat vehicles.

This in addition to the Click It or Ticket campaign that runs through June 5. That campaign focuses on wearing a seat belt while in a car and the repercussions of not buckling up.

Motorists are encouraged to follow these suggestions while traveling from the SHP:

Plan Ahead – Plan routes in advance to include secondary routes, detours and possible road closures. Up-to-date information regarding delays and closures can be found at – Plan routes in advance to include secondary routes, detours and possible road closures. Up-to-date information regarding delays and closures can be found at www.DriveNC.gov

Slow Down – Obey the posted speed limit and be mindful of speed limit reductions within work zones.

Use Restraint Devices – Seat belts must be worn in both front and back seats if available. Children should be properly restrained in compliance with child passenger safety laws, – Seat belts must be worn in both front and back seats if available. Children should be properly restrained in compliance with child passenger safety laws, www.buckleupnc.org

Don’t Drive Distracted - Avoid any distraction(s) while driving that reduces your ability to drive safely.

Plan Ahead if Consuming Alcohol – Have a predetermined plan to arrive home safely by identifying a designated driver or by utilizing one of the many ride sharing services.

Reporting Dangerous Drivers or Other Emergencies - Motorists are encouraged to dial *HP(47) or 911 if they encounter a situation needing a law enforcement response.

