Red-light camera company getting less money after Greenville City Council makes changes

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Changes are being made to Greenville’s red-light camera program after a court ruled it unconstitutional.

The changes appear to bring it in line with current state law.

The state Court of Appeals said not enough money from the red light camera program was going to the county school system.

State law says 90% of all fines must go to the school system, while Pitt County schools got only 72% during a two-year period.

While the city and the school system are appealing the court’s decision, city council Monday night unanimously made changes to contracts with American Traffic Solutions, which operates the cameras.

Greenville will bill the school system no more than $10 per each $100 fine, and it will no longer charge the school district $6,250 a month for officers to review the tickets.

Council also decided to give their attorney the authority to make any changes to the contract so that it would comply with any future court ruling.

There are currently five intersections with the red light cameras:

  • Charles Boulevard and Fire Tower Road
  • Arlington Boulevard and Fire Tower Road
  • Arlington Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard
  • Arlington Boulevard and South Memorial Drive

Almost $2.5 million was generated from 2017 to 2019 with the school board receiving just more than $1.7 million.

