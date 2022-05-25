Advertisement

Rangers rough up Hurricanes taking game four, series tied

Canes drop to 0-5 on the road in the playoffs
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 to even their second-round series.

Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in the postseason.

Teuvo Teravainen scored and Antti Raanta finished with 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who fell to 0-5 on the road in the postseason to go along with their 6-0 mark at home.

Game 5 is in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday night, and Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
TROOPERS: None of 6 kids inside SUV were restrained; elderly man killed identified
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
This intersection will become a 4-way stop on Tuesday.
Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police

Latest News

Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Farmville Central senior Corinne Denham
Sports Spotlight: Farmville Central’s Denham helps girls soccer program earn first ever playoff win
ECU baseball
ECU baseball takes opening tournament game over South Florida
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck
Kinston Teens house
Money awarded to Reggie Bullock donated to Kinston Teens