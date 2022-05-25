Police departments increasing presence at Eastern Carolina schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina police departments say they are increasing security at local schools in light of Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Greenville police say until further notice, they will have an increased presence and patrols at all schools within the city. Washington police say there will be more police presence at schools in their city limits, as well.

“Your children are our children. Their safety is of the utmost importance to us,” the Greenville Police Department posted this morning.

The extra patrols will be in addition to school resource officers that are already assigned to the schools.

