Police charge Goldsboro man in fatal hit-and-run

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say they have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run last week.

Goldsboro Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Little-Arthur Chambers of Goldsboro with felony hit and run causing serious injury/death.

Police say on May 19 around 11:10 p.m. they responded to a call of a person being hit by a motor vehicle in the area of US 70 West near the William Street exit ramp.

When police got there, they say they found an unknown victim, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified according to police.

Police also say the car that hit the victim had left the scene, but was later found.

Chambers was given a $1,500 secured bond and his first court appearance was scheduled for May 20.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.