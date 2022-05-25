Advertisement

Pitt County reports E911 outage

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in one Eastern Carolina county may be without E911 services.

Pitt County says that emergency management was notified by Lumen 911 Public Safety Services that the county E911 call center may not be able to receive 911 calls or Automatic Location Identification (ALI), which would impact customers trying to reach emergency services.

The county says that if you are experiencing an emergency, you can use your cell phone to call Pitt County 911 Communications using 911 or call 252-830-4610 from a landline.

Pitt County says that they will update people on outage when they receive more information from Lumen 911 Public Safety Services.

