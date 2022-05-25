Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When is the earliest sunrise of the year?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are approaching summer with its long days making our weather hotter. The longest day of the year is a tie between June 20th and June 21st. What you may find interesting is that the earliest sunrise and the latest sunset don’t happen on the same day. Check out the trivia question below and find the answer farther down in the story.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 25 (WITN)

Hint: It isn’t June 21st even though that is the arrival summer and the longest day. Since the Earth isn’t a perfect sphere, there is a difference between earliest sunrise and latest sunset. The times you see in the graphic show hours, minutes, and seconds for the precise sunrise and sunset in Greenville, NC. Every location may vary a little, but these dates should be the same. - Phillip Williams

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer May 25 (WITN)

The earliest sunrise happens 17 days before the latest sunset.

