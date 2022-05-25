Pet of the Week: Velaris

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Velaris is a four-year-old cutie looking for her forever home.

She is new to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, but she has already make quite the impression on staff and volunteers who enjoy her sweet personality and funny zoomies.

Don’t worry if you’re already a parent, she is dog friendly, should do fine around cats and loves kids.

Velaris was recently in a foster home where her foster mom had the best things to say about her, explaining how sweet she is, sleeps through the night and had no accidents in the house.

If you think Velaris may be the one for you, fill out an adoption application on the Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.