Ahead of Memorial Day Ocracoke regains top U.S. beach

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Lifeguard beach at Ocracoke has once again made a list of the top 10 beaches in the United States.

Dr. Stephen Leatherman, known as “Dr. Beach” online, has once again listed Lifeguard beach on his top 10 list.

“Ocracoke has what people are looking for.” Leatherman said before an announcement event on the island today.

Also making the list was the Old Lighthouse Beach in Buxton, the former location of the Cape Hatteras lighthouse.

Both the Buxton and Ocracoke beaches are located on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

