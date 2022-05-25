Advertisement

New Bern man sentenced to 12 years in prison for armed robbery

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is heading to federal prison for the next 12 years for armed robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Quamaine Smith of New Bern previously pled guilty in February to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Smith was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Court documents and information show that on May 17, 2021, New Bern Police responded to the Five Points Gas Station in New Bern.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, police reviewed surveillance video showing Smith and his co-defendant, Francesco Greco Jr. robbing the store, Smith entering the store with a gun and Greco with a tire iron.

Officials said video shows Smith rounding the corner and hitting the store clerk with the gun. The pair then emptied the cash register and fled, making off with about $3,000 in cash.

New Bern Police eventually found the pair later that night and found the gun used in the robbery.

