New Bern exit ramp closed again Wednesday

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may want to travel a different route Wednesday morning and into the afternoon as crews repair an exit ramp.

According to city officials, East Front Street onto US 70W is closed this morning while crews repair the shoulder.

The area is expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m.

In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to us an alternate route.

