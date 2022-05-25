NC parents’ rights bill passes Senate Education Committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Senate Republicans have announced that a wide-ranging proposal they say would help parents stay informed about what their children are being taught and how they’re being treated by doctors has moved passed the Senate Education Committee.

According to a statement from Senate Republicans, the measure passed the committee along party lines.

The measure also would tread into contentious LGBTQ matters that have caused divisive debate elsewhere.

The legislation unveiled Tuesday would bar public school curriculum for kindergarten through third grade from containing instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Republicans contend the prohibition is more limited than a new Florida law.

In a statement released today Senate Education Chairwoman Deanna Ballard talked about wanting parents to have a larger role their child’s education.

“When schools shut down during the pandemic, a lot of parents were able to see their child’s education firsthand,” Sen. Ballard said. “This bill empowers parents to play an active and present role in their child’s schooling. Parents are their child’s best advocates.”

According to republicans, the bill also requires that parents will be notified if their child wishes to use different pronouns in school and allows for parents to request and review classroom material being used.

It would have to pass both chambers before heading to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

