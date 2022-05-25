Advertisement

NC parents’ rights bill includes LGBTQ curriculum ban in K-3

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina Senate Republicans have unveiled a wide-ranging proposal they say would help parents stay informed about what their children are being taught and how they’re being treated by doctors.

The measure also would tread into contentious LGBTQ matters that have caused divisive debate elsewhere.

The legislation unveiled Tuesday would bar public school curriculum for kindergarten through third grade from containing instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Republicans contend the prohibition is more limited than a new Florida law.

The measure will get heard Wednesday in committee.

It would have to pass both chambers before heading to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several children were in this SUV when it rolled over.
TROOPERS: None of 6 kids inside SUV were restrained; elderly man killed identified
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
This intersection will become a 4-way stop on Tuesday.
Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
Police are treating the death here as suspicious.
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police

Latest News

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police
Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police
Hurricane season start date
Emergency services officials weigh in on earlier hurricane season
Jacksonville police officer on duty.
Jacksonville police hire first social worker